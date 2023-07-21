Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker” shown during San Diego Comic-Con. (Courtesy of CBS)

SAN DIEGO — Trekkies new and old will have something to celebrate later this year, as Star Trek celebrates the franchise’s first foray into animation 50 years ago.

In honor of the anniversary of “Star Trek: The Animated Series” this year, CBS Studios is creating five all-new animated short films — among other things — in the style of the “deeply weird,” but landmark series.

Announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the all-new animated spots will feature fan favorite characters from the Star Trek universe, including icons such as Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker,” Doug Jones as “Saru” and Armin Shimerman as “Quark.”

The shorts come from CBS Studios’ creative consultant Casper Kelly, known for his work on “Star Trek: Short Treks” and “Adult Swim.” The shorts were announced alongside Star Trek Brand Development Vice President John Van Citters.

“It’s a deeply weird show,” Citter said at Friday’s panel. “But it was an important Star Trek show … It was the first time Star Trek was kind of freed up from some initial TV constraints.”

That freedom, he explained, allowed the series to explore and build new worlds in ways that the live action show would not have been able to achieve at the time with the TV budget for practical effects.

That legacy inspires the new shorts, Kelly said, keeping the same animation style and playful absurdity that made the original “Star Trek: The Animated Series” special.

The short films will premiere later this year, however, an exact release date has not been set.

Beyond the short films, fans should expect an extraneous event to come for the 50th anniversary celebration of the seminal animated series, according to Citter.

While some still has yet to be announced, fans will also get to look forward to new comic books in honor of the anniversary, including a book from Kelly and IDW Publishing called “Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier.”

Sneak peek of a new Star Trek comic honoring the 50th anniversary of the original animated series. (Courtesy of CBS) Sneak peek of a new Star Trek comic honoring the 50th anniversary of the original animated series. (Courtesy of CBS)

During Friday’s panel, Kelly revealed that the book will debut at New York Comic-Con in October. A first look of the comic book on Friday can be viewed above.

So whether you’re a new fan or watched every episode of “Star Trek: The Animated Series” as it aired, there will be plenty for you to enjoy as the property celebrates its 50th anniversary.