SAN DIEGO – In honor of the 60-year anniversary of his comic debut, a new Spider-Man-centered exhibit is swinging into San Diego just ahead of Comic-Con!

Opening on Friday, July 1, at the Comic-Con Museum inside Balboa Park, the “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” will give fans an up-close and personal look at the hero’s history both on and off the page.

The immersive experience put on by Marvel Entertainment and Semmel Exhibitions will give fans the chance to learn about the artists and creators who helped to craft the Web Slinger’s story over the past 60 years, take pictures with life-sized character sculptures, and check out iconic costumes and artifacts connect to Peter Parker’s journey.

“The world met Spider-Man in 1962, and he remains a sensation today. This 7,500 square-foot exhibit mixes collectible artifacts with innovative technology,” said Rita Vandergaw, executive director of the Comic-Con Museum.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and all attendees with valid admission will have access to other current exhibits including the PAC-MAN Arcade, “Eight Decades of Archie,” a preview of “Hemingway in the Comics,” and more. Prices range from $18 for children to $30 for adults. You can purchase tickets for the new exhibit by clicking HERE.

In addition to the exhibit in honor of everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger, Spider-Man will be the fourth inductee to be added to the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on July 20, the night before San Diego Comic-Con kicks off at the Convention Center. This event will include live entertainment, special guests and more. Tickets for that event can be purchased HERE.