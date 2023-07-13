SAN DIEGO — A new pop-up restaurant will be serving up Sega-filled nostalgia with everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe be open from July 13 through August 20 and will be located at 910 J Street Space 2 in downtown San Diego’s East Village.

On the menu you will be tasty Sonic-inspired eats like the “Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog” or the “Knuckles Sandwich,” a crispy fried chicken sandwich based off the red echidna.

On the side you can grab some “Golden Ring” onion rings or an order of “Fast Fries.”

Cold refreshments based off the iconic video game characters will also be served like the “Blue Blur” blueberry slushie, the “Flying Fox” mango orange slushie or the “Team Dark” mocha milkshake.

Photos courtesy of Noah Red

The pop-up café will be decked from head to toe with blue décor and Sonic-themed artwork and characters.

Each order will come in custom-designed Sonic packaging and exclusive merchandise including hats, hoodies and t-shirts will also be available to purchase for guests in attendance.

The restaurant pop-up is part of a collaboration between Sega and restaurateur Andy Nguyen of Secret Sauce Society.

A Grand Opening ceremony will be held on July 19 at 11 a.m., the day before San Diego Comic-Con fully kicks off. Sega officials and the official Sonic mascot will be in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

Sonic the Hedgehog burst onto the scene with the 1991 Sega Genesis game “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which has spawned dozen of sequel and spinoff video games and has evolved into a successful movie franchise.

Once the Sonic Speed Cafe pop-up’s run ends, the space will transition back into a Chick’nCone location.

The pop-up restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from July 13 to 18 and July 24 to Aug. 20, and from 11 a.m. to midnight July 19 to 23, during Comic-Con.