Editor’s note: There are spoilers ahead for season one of “Severance”

SAN DIEGO – Fans of the Apple TV+ show “Severance” were treated to a star-studded panel at Comic-Con Thursday, featuring conversations about the psychological mind games of season one and the story of how the idea came to life.

Show creator Dan Erickson said during the panel that the idea for the show, a company that implants a chip into their employees brains to separate work life and home life, came to him while working mundane office jobs after moving to Los Angeles years ago.

“The whole thing is just born of my corporate misery. I was working a series of weirder and weirder office jobs, and I wished I could just skip ahead eight hours and give away that precious time of my life,” Erickson said during the panel.

Also on the panel, executive producer Ben Stiller, cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, and Trammell Tillman. The group, just one week out from receiving 14 Emmy nominations, shared that they are “excited” for what is to come after a cliff-hanger ending in season one.

At the end of the season, viewers witness Scott’s character, Mark S., grappling with the realization that his presumably deceased wife, Gemma-played by Lachman- is not only alive but “severed” and working for Lumon. Fans of the show watched Mark interact with Ms. Casey, Gemma’s “innie” name, throughout the season, but only in the final few episodes found out about the big twist. Lachman, however, was in on the secret the whole time.

“I always knew what was going to happen, but I worked a lot with Ben on the balance as it’s a delicate line to not give too much away,” the actress said.

While both Lachman and Scott play “severed” employees in the show, Tullock plays the role of Devon, the sister to Scott’s Mark S. As an outsider to the innerworkings of Lumon Industries, Tullock said she avoided any details or scripts that would give away what was happening inside the company.

“I purposefully didn’t read the Lumon portions of the script so I could have the same level of knowledge as Devon,” Tullock stated.

At its core, the show, which Erickson says took inspiration from “The Truman Show,” “The Office,” and “The Matrix,” comes down to personal freedom and the human experience, according to Lower. Stiller on the other hand said that for him, “so much of the show is about how our memories and experiences are suppressed.”

So, what can viewers expect from season two? While the panelists carefully tiptoed around spoilers, Erickson did say that answers to some of the first season’s biggest questions will be given.

Apple TV+ has not announced a release date for “Severance” season two.