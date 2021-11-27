Scaled down Comic Con adds focus to local vendors

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con is not on the same scale as previous years, but even with COVID-19 restrictions, local vendors are excited to showcase their crafts to attendees.

“The floor is slightly smaller, none of the huge studios are here, so it’s less focused on pop culture and more focused on artists and small businesses which is actually kind of nice,” said Sonia Melinkoff, owner of Nerdy Novelty Design.

This year’s Comic Con may not be as packed as previous years, but vendors said in-person sales are booming.

“Online business is good and fun, but when it comes down to it, it’s about the human interaction that you get,” said Vincent Alvendia, owner of Eggdrop Ramen Studio.

Alvendia immigrated to the U.S. from the Phillipines and remembers going to Comic-Con as a kid. He said securing a vendor booth this year is a dream come true.

“When kids found out I could draw, that was my gateway into new friends and transitioning into American culture,” Alvendia said. “These are blood, sweat, and tears so we always appreciate it when people come by and say they appreciate our work.”

With hundreds of exhibits, there’s plenty of artwork and cosplay to appreciate.

“Suit up, do something,” said Mia Morgan White, a cosplay artist. “Not all heroes wear capes. So when you are here, you kind of get to be you. If you are different, you can dress like who you love or you can make up a costume and walk around.”

