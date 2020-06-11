San Diego Comic-Con will be held virtually this year — and you can watch for free

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Comic-Con announced its Comic-Con@Home event will take place on the originally scheduled dates, July 22-26, and the event will be entirely free.

After canceling its in-person events at the San Diego Convention Center in April, Comic-Con had teased about home events for weeks, finally revealing this week some sense of what that will entail.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

An online exhibit hall will still sell merchandise, and multiple panels and presentations about comics and popular culture will be available for attendees. Activities such as a masquerade and gaming competitions will also be available, and badges can be printed from home. There is no limit to the number of attendees.

The full schedule of events has not yet been released, but according to an SDCC statement, “With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an Internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture.”