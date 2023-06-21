SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con is facing writer strike issues with Marvel reportedly canceling their appearance at Hall H, the premier actor and director event for super fans.

“Comic-Con is very unpredictable, you never know what’s going to happen until the week of Comic-Con and even then, you still don’t know what’s happening,” said Erik Arreaga, a longtime Comic-Con illustrator and vendor.

The deadline to get a ticket refund was set for May 12, and with tens of thousands of people already booking their flights, hotels and rental cars, there is no going back now. The show must go on.

“Pretty heart broken only because its Marvel, like all the characters you are dressed up, half the people dressed up at Comic-Con are dressed up as Marvel characters,” Comic-Con fan Breana Nguyen said.

Comic-Con is expected to have all the other excitement with cosplayers, video games, toy exclusives and all the normal fun, but possibly not having the big-name actors is a blow for fans.

Artists say this year Comic-Con might be closer to its roots.

“When I was growing up with San Diego Comic-Con from the 90’s that’s what it was, you went there for your comic book artists, your writers and you enjoyed the comic books,” Arreaga said.

Comic-Con starts July 20 – 23.

FOX 5 reached out to Comic-Con for comment, but they did not get back to us.