SAN DIEGO — The second day of San Diego Comic-Con is wrapping up, and despite the absence of some Hollywood studios, fans have still been able to get special glimpses at new projects within their favorite franchises.

But these projects promoted by the remaining studios during their panels on Thursday and Friday are slightly different from recent years past. Why? They’re almost entirely animation.

From new TV shows to films, animated projects have dominated the exclusive Comic-Con teases fans traditionally get, filling some of the vacuum created by the cancellation of annual blockbuster panels from studios like Marvel and HBO.

Here are the most exciting announcements about upcoming animated projects from the first two days of Comic-Con:

Max Original Animation

On the first day of Comic-Con, streaming platform Max — previously as HBO Max — gave fans first looks for and more information about three of their upcoming animated series releases: “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” “Young Love” and season four of “Harley Quinn.”

Poster for the new Max Original Animation series “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery)

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake” is a new 10-episode show based off the Cartoon Network classic show, featuring alternative universe versions of two of the most beloved characters: Finn and Jake. As creatives with the Max Original Animation team explained, the series finds the heroes on a journey that treks through the multiverse towards self-discovery. Fionna and Cake will transport fans to worlds foreign and familiar in the new series, complete with appearances from other “Adventure Time” characters.

Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee and Sean Rohani, among others, voice characters in the series. The first two episodes of “Avdenture Time: Fionna and Cake” are set to premiere Thursday, Aug. 31, with two episodes released each week through Sept. 28.

“Young Love” is another new series debuting on Max this Fall that was announced during the streaming platform’s panel on Thursday. The series will expand on the animated short “Hair Love,” which followed an African American father as he took on the daunting task of doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. “Young Love” will take a deeper look at the world of the Young family — including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky — as they juggle the dynamics of family, work and parenthood.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton and Brooke Monroe Conaway will lend their voices to the series. An exact release date was not announced.

Last but not least, Max discussed the highly anticipated fourth season of hit animated series “Harley Quinn.” The adult comedy follows the lovesick jester — voiced by Kaley Cuoco — as she strikes out on her own after a breakup with the infamous villain, The Joker. With help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag group of other DC characters, Harley tries to work her way into the Legion of Doom — that is until an identity crisis sends her on a quest to find her true place in Gotham City.

Featuring a killer cast of voices, including Alan Tudyk, Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni, Tony Hale and others, the fourth season of “Harley Quinn” is set to debut on Thursday, July 27 with the release of three episodes. A new episode will then debut weekly through Sept. 14.

Crunchyroll

During their panel on the first day of Comic-Con, anime giant, Chrunchyroll, announced three fan favorite animated films from the “One Piece” universe will be hitting their streaming service.

Poster for Crunchyroll’s film, “One Piece Red.” (Courtesy of Crunchyroll)

“One Piece Film: Gold,” One Piece: Stampede” and last year’s theatrical blockbuster, “One Piece Film Red” will be available for fans in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia to stream on July 27.

The third film, “One Piece Film Red,” is the highest grossing film of the “One Piece” franchise and the sixth highest grossing anime film across the globe to date.

The collection joins the other highly anticipated arrivals on the Crunchyroll streaming platform, including the English translation of the original “One Piece” anime series. The first 976 episodes launched on July 5, with another batch of episodes set to debut on July 25.

Paramount+’s “Transformers: Earthspark”

A new generation of robots have rolled into the Transformers universe with the release of Paramount+’s new animated show, “Transformers: Earthspark.” The show follows the Terrans, a kind of Transformers born on Earth, as they unite with the legendary Autobots for shared missions.

The debut season of the show began airing on the streaming platform earlier this year. Paramount+’s Comic-Con panel on Thursday gave fans an exclusive sneak peek at the final seven episodes of the season, which are set to air on Friday, July 28.

Still from “Transformers: Earthspark” season 1, episode 24 “The Battle of Witwicky.” (Courtesy of Paramount Global)

Star Trek

On Friday, CBS Studios announced that they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek’s first foray into the medium of animation with the release of five all-new animated short films. In the style of “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” the short films will feature fan favorite characters from the Star Trek universe, including “Will Riker,” “Saru” and “Quark.”

Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Jonathan Frakes as “Will Riker” shown during San Diego Comic-Con. (Courtesy of CBS)

Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Armin Shimerman as “Quark” shown during San Diego Comic-Con. (Courtesy of CBS)

Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Character Design of Doug Jones as “Saru” shown during San Diego Comic-Con. (Courtesy of CBS)

During the panel, members of the Star Trek creative team also discussed the future of the franchise’s most recent project “Star Trek: Prodigy,” which was suddenly canceled by Paramount+ and removed from the platform.

Touching upon the animated series’ fate, Star Trek Brand Development Vice President John Van Citters assured fans that they will still be able to watch the full first season, as he announced that it is now available for digital purchase and will be headed to Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 26. He also said that a second season of the show is still in the works and will be made available for fans on another platform. Where that ends up has yet to be determined.