SAN DIEGO — The cosplayers did not disappoint as they showed out at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

From guests dressed as Spiderman and Barbie to Lego Batman and Austin Powers, the creativity of fans was something to appreciate.

Raymundo Estrada, Jr. of Chula Vista, Calif., dressed as Guy Fieri, left, and Daniela Jaime of Riverside, Calif., dressed as Hatsune Miku, attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Christopher Comeaux, left, and Jane Brittan, of Denver, dressed as characters from the film “Beetlejuice,” attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Hayden Newton, of San Diego, dressed as Eivor from “Assassin’s Creed,” left, and Alan Newton of Columbia Falls, Mont., dressed as a Mandalorian, attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Sydney, a dog dressed as the Sith Empress from the Bark Side, attends Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

San Diego residents Eric Sarmiento, dressed as Lego Batman, left, and Kari Coulter, dressed as Lego Russell, from the animated film “Up,” attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Konnor Heredia, left, of Hayward, Calif., dressed as Austin Powers, and Marina Becker, from Sacramento, Calif., dressed as a Fembot, attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

San Diego residents Cassandra Zimmerman, dressed as Sundrop, left, and Ten Frandsen, dressed as Moondrop, from “Five nights at Freddy’s” attend Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JAZWARES, LLC. – Jazwares celebrates Spider-Man with new costumes at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Jazwares, LLC.)

Burbank, Calif. residents Harrison Innocent, left, dressed as Hades, and Natalie Kwant, dressed as Persephone, attends Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

The sold-out four-day event is expected to bring in 50,000 to 60,000 people a day and about 200,000 for the weekend.

Comic-Con enthusiasts were not only seen at the San Diego Convention Center, but also the Gaslamp District, where movie studios and production companies transformed some businesses into interactive experiences for all to enjoy.

The annual gathering lasts until Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.