SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have descended upon San Diego Comic-Con, many speaking on panels for upcoming movies and television shows at the city’s first full-scale pop culture convention since 2019.
On Thursday, the first full day of the event, CBS’s “Ghosts” panel featured cast members Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco.
At Paramount +’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel, castmembers Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin spoke onstage, and Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance.
Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine were among those who spoke at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel.
“Star Trek”‘s original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, attended a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M at Theatre Box.
