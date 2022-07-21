SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have descended upon San Diego Comic-Con, many speaking on panels for upcoming movies and television shows at the city’s first full-scale pop culture convention since 2019.

On Thursday, the first full day of the event, CBS’s “Ghosts” panel featured cast members Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco.

At Paramount +’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel, castmembers Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin spoke onstage, and Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance.

Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine were among those who spoke at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel.

“Star Trek”‘s original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, attended a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M at Theatre Box.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: William Shatner attends the William Shatner handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Theatre Box on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Regé-Jean Page speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Hugh Grant speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Michelle Rodriguez speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Hoechlin speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Wisocky speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Asher Grodman and Román Zaragoza speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

