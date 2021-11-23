New museum hopes to bring nostalgia for Comic-Con fans

SAN DIEGO — A dream for Comic-Con fans will soon become reality as a new museum dedicated to comics and the popular arts is set to open in San Diego.

The latest cultural attraction, located in Balboa Park, features exhibits, programs and events revolving around the Comic-Con universe.

“In addition to the comics, film and science fiction/fantasy genres that started it all, the Museum will showcase TV shows, books, video games, anime, and so much more,” Comic-Con stated on their website. “Through regularly rotating exhibits, hands-on workshops for kids as well as adults, and interactive experiences to try, you will always find something new and exciting to explore.”

Exhibits being showcased at the museum include:

Gene Roddenberry: Sci-Fi Visionary

Best known as the creator of Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry’s career is highlighted for his inspirational world view and impact on popular culture and science fiction.



Eight Decades of Archie

Through a collection of immersive set pieces, visual displays and artifacts, Eight Decades of Archie explores the typical American teen teenagers.



Chas Addams…Family and Friends

One of America’s most prolific cartoonists, Charles Addams’ art is celebrated for his darkly humorous and macabre characters.



Cardboard Superheroes

Displaying the art of teenage brothers Connor (17) and Bauer (14) Lee, this exhibit features life-size cardboard models of superheroes such as Hulkbuster, Groot C-3PO, and Baby Yoda. During Comic-Con Special Edition weekend, join Bauer and Connor in their maker lab where you can build your own Captain America or Wonder Woman shield, or at their exhibit where you can make your own special-effects action video.

Out of the Darkness: Comics in the Times of COVID

San Diego’s youth responds to the COVID-19 pandemic through their artwork.



The PAC-MAN Arcade

The 2020 Museum Character Hall of Fame Inductee is honored with an interactive exhibit featuring games, collectibles and memorabilia.

The Comic-Con Museum is scheduled to open its doors Friday for their Tier 3-5 Charter members at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited.

For more information on the Comic-Con Museum, click here.