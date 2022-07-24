SAN DIEGO – More than 2,000 units of blood were collected during Comic-Con weekend, officials announced Sunday.

The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt brought in more than 2,100 units of blood over the weekend with all donors receiving a limited-edition “Thor: Love and Thunder” shirt for helping out the cause. The San Diego Blood Bank holds the event each year during Comic-Con to stock up on the vital resource, which officials say is harder to collect during the summer months.

“We are extremely thankful to the donors and everyone at Comic-Con who helped make this drive possible,” said San Diego Blood Bank CEO, Doug Morton. “This drive came at a critical time, as summer is always a tough time to collect blood. Thousands of lives will be touched by the blood collected at this drive.”

The blood drive has been held annually since 1976 and has collected more than 55,000 pints of blood throughout its 46-year history, officials said. Those donations have helped more than 165,000 people in need.

If you are upset about missing out on the opportunity to receive the “Thor: Love and Thunder” shirt for donating, good news, there is still time to get your hands on one! San Diego Blood Bank reps say that anyone who donates at any blood bank location before August 14 will receive the t-shirt.

To register for an appointment or find more information on the San Diego Blood Bank, click HERE.

Officials say that you must be at least 17 years old, be in good overall health, and weigh at least 114 pounds to donate.