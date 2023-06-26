SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con International is reportedly dealing with more cancelations from several major Hollywood studios.

Marvel Studios was the first to cancel their appearance at the premier Comic-Con event known as Hall H, and now HBO, Netflix, Sony and Universal have all bowed out, Variety reports.

“I’m curious more than fearful,” Jamie Newbold, owner of Southern California Comics, said to FOX 5 on Monday.

Comic bookstore sellers say this might be a different type of year — one that could bring a little more attention to the reason the convention started in the first place.

“Whatever goes into Con now, if it’s centered on more of the comic book legacy realm, it’s all fun for me,” Newbold said.

The cosplay, toys, video games and of course comic books will be wall to wall as usual, but without a signature franchise dominating Hall H, experts say this year might spread fans more widely.

“Being an exhibitor there, it kind of draws more attention to what we do, and what we sell,” Matthew Joaquin, an expert authenticator and comic book aficionado, said to FOX 5.

Tickets have passed their refund date and it remains to be seen if the crowds show up like years past.

“The big companies come and go so I’m not too sad to see them miss out,” said Caitlin Garcia, a comic book artist.

Comic-con starts July 20 and runs through July 23.

“It was fun then, it will be fun now,” said Garcia.