SAN DIEGO — San Diego animators are in the spotlight at Comic-Con this year.

FOX 5 on Thursday caught up with the local designers who are responsible for creating some of our favorite characters.

South Bay native Jeff Ranjo, who graduated from Montgomery High School where he was the school’s newspaper cartoonist, helped create Olaf from “Frozen.” He also worked on other films like “Moana,” “Surf’s Up” and was a voice actor in Netflix’s “Maya and the Three.”

Joe Moshier, who attended Bell Junior High in Paradise Hills, was the lead character designer on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Vivo.” The Point Loma High School graduate also worked on films like “How to Train a Dragon 2,” “The Emperor’s New Groove” and “The Boss Baby.” His first animation job was working in Sorrento Valley on the “Attack of the Killer Tornadoes.”

Jules Aguimatang studied at the California Institute of the Arts, working on films and shows like “Mulan,” “G-Force” and “Futurama.”

Bobby Rubio has 20-plus years in the animation industry. He has worked on films like “Pocahontas,” “Up,” “Incredibles 2,” among others.

Comic-Con is a four-day event that goes through Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center.