SAN DIEGO – Avengers, assemble… in San Diego, that is.

After months of uncertainty regarding Marvel Studios’ presence at San Diego Comic-Con in July, on Friday, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that the superhero-film studio will be back at Hall H in America’s Finest City, squashing previous reports which stated that the studio would not be present this year.

During a virtual press conference covered by Comicbook.com and MCU The Direct, Feige made the announcement after one reporter asked whether or not fans will be getting any major announcements in the coming weeks and months.

“Yeah, we’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. The first time since we were on stage there [since] three years ago talking about this movie and many others,” Feige said. “And now, I think almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released. So yes, we’re excited to go and talk about the future.”

The event, which will take place from July 21 to July 24, is the first time that Marvel Studios will appear at San Diego Comic-Con since 2019. The studio did not attend the scaled-down version held in November 2021.

Feige’s announcement comes as Marvel nears the end of Phase 4, which has included films and television shows such as “Wandavision,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings,” “Loki,” “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” as well as the upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “She-Hulk,” and “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

Just days ago, Feige said in an interview with GamesRadar that the direction of Phase 5 will be revealed as the end of the current phase ends.

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going … I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”