SAN DIEGO — A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away … “force” sensitive beings wielded lightsabers in epic duels between light and dark. And once a year, those battles come to San Diego.

During Comic-Con weekend, hundreds of “Star Wars” fans and martial artists meetup in Balboa Park for a night of simulated lightsaber combat, allowing them to live in the world of the franchise.

The tradition started about seven years ago by Nick Murico, following the 2015 release of the first sequel movie to the classic trilogy, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Around the time, simulated lightsaber combat was already a go-to activity for some fans of the franchise, allowing them to reenact their favorite duels from the movies or play out some of their own battles.

“There (was) a lot of people who meet and play with lightsabers in the park,” Murico said to FOX5SanDiego.com. “I was kind of like, ‘Why is nobody doing this more officially?’ So I jumped through the hoops to found a business, get business insurance, start teaching classes and kind of bring clubs together.”

What Murico created became Underground Lightsaber Fighters (ULF) of San Diego, a confederation of people who wield the Star War’s universe sword — both professional and amateur. The group primarily hosts classes and exhibitions, like the one held during Comic-Con weekend.

The main battle during the convention weekend is almost like a “fight night,” as Murico described. There is a professional circuit of about 16 fighters who go one-on-one in lightsaber combat against someone of a similar skill level.

While the competition focuses on the fight itself, many of the fighters will pull inspiration from the Star Wars lore for the simulated duel, cosplaying as a force-user — like a Sith Lord or Jedi Knight — or as a fictional character of their own creation.

Two people fight with lightsabers in Balboa Park. (Courtesy of Nick Murico/Founder of ULF)

Families hold up lightsabers in Balboa Park (Courtesy of Nick Murico/Founder of ULF)

A crowd watches as two people fight with lightsabers in Balboa Park (Courtesy of Nick Murico/Founder of ULF)

People simulate lightsaber fighting in Balboa Park. (Courtesy of Nick Murico/Founder of ULF)

Unlike the Star Wars universe, however, safety of the fighters is of the utmost importance and winning isn’t necessarily a priority. Having fun is the focus, Murico said, for everyone from the duelers to those watching the action unfold.

“It’s almost like a spectator event,” he said. “Like when you go to a ballgame, not every single person sitting in the seat is a huge baseball fan. Sometimes they’re just there for a good time and it’s the same way with our lightsaber event.”

“The community of people is anyone from all ages that loves Star Wars that just want something fun to do, that didn’t get Comic-Con tickets but still want to participate in a little bit of the madness,” Murico added.

Another big difference between the lore of the universe and the annual meet-up is that lightsaber use is not only for a select group of people — anyone can swing around a blade from a more civilized age, even if they’re just a spectator.

“They’re not like really swinging at each other hard,” Murico said. “They’re just kind of having fun. It’s the equivalent of playing with your kid in the backyard with lightsabers.”

The annual ULF meet-up is a free activity for Comic-Con badge-holders and the general public alike. It is set to take place at the fountain in between the fountain Ruben H. Fleet Science Center and Natural History Museum on Saturday, July 22 from around 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.