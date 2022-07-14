SAN DIEGO — Fans of the global phenomenon Hello Kitty will be able to experience the Sanrio character at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International.

The all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is no stranger to the San Diego area as it most recently rolled into Carlsbad in January.

Starting next week, it will be parked at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park. Here are the scheduled dates and times:

Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23from 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New goodies and limited-edition collectibles will be available to Hello Kitty enthusiasts, including a new Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox, Cafe Coin Bank, Cafe Keychains, hand-decorated cookie sets and more.

For more information, visit the Sanrio website.