Getting to Comic-Con Special Edition: Tips on transportation, parking

SAN DIEGO – Thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon downtown San Diego this week for a special edition of Comic-Con being held in person after the last two editions were virtual.

Starting Friday, Comic-Con Special Edition begins a three-day stay at the San Diego Convention Center to spotlight the latest and greatest in pop culture. Featured during the week are numerous discussions on the world of “Star Trek” — with actor Brent Spiner from “The Next Generation” on hand Friday — as well as on “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” art across various mediums and a celebration of cosplay costumes.

Although expected to be a slimmed-down version of a traditional Comic-Con, organizers say it was driven by a desire to gather with its fans since the pandemic kept the event exclusively online since its 2019 version.

But if you’re planning to attend this weekend, there are a few things you should know.

How to get there

Comic-Con Special Edition is being held at the Convention Center at 111 W. Harbor Dr. in San Diego’s downtown Marina District. It’s the same site where the event has been held annually since the early 1990s.

Organizers recommend several options for travelers looking to make their way to the event.

One option is taking the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System trolley which stops across from Hall A at the Convention Center Station at Harbor Drive and First Avenue. The other nearby stop is at the Gaslamp Station near Hall D at Harbor Drive and Fifth Avenue.

For those taking an MTS trolley or bus, the public transit service offers its Trip Planner tool.

The tool allows travelers the option to plan their trips by bus, trolley or train and can provide options for the best routes and ones with the least amount of walking, if desired.

Other options include the Coaster Commuter Train. That option offers eight stations between Oceanside and San Diego’s downtown area, where it stops at the Santa Fe Train Depot. Click or tap here to purchase tickets or to plan a trip using the commuter train.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner also is available with stops at various locales throughout Southern California. Like the Coaster train, it stops at the Santa Fe Train Depot. Book a trip using Amtrak here.

A complimentary shuttle is being offered between the Convention Center and the Comic-Con Museum at 2131 Pan American Plaza. It runs every 30 minutes and will pick up and drop off travelers outside of Hall H.

The schedule for the shuttle is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 26 : 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 27 : 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A shuttle service for attendees with mobility disabilities also will operate between all Comic-Con hotels and the Convention Center by reservation. According to organizers, badged members will need to reserve their hotel room using the OnPeak reservation system to use the service.

The ADA shuttle will run during the following times:

Friday, Nov. 26 : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 27 : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and

: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to park

A lottery sale operated by Ace Parking that opened in October ended Sunday for a limited number of parking spaces in downtown San Diego.

However, as of Monday, Ace opened a system to the public for the remaining inventory.

Spots near the Convention Center are available in 10 locations ranging from between $10 a day at garages at 501 W. Broadway, 601 W. Ash St. and 501 West C St. to up to $50 a day at the Fifth Avenue Landing Lot.

Here’s how to reserve your space.