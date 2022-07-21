SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters.

In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.

Their detailed cosplay and various accoutrement of all things entertainment will be seen on the MTS trollies, strolling near Petco Park and dining in Gaslamp restaurants through the weekend.

In the gallery above, FOX 5 compiled some of the splashiest (or most bizarre) looks from this year’s Comic-Con with a mix of the mainstream like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman to the “Star Wars” offshoot original character known locally as Dude Vader. There’s something for everyone so peruse at your leisure.

