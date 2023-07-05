SAN DIEGO — It’s a tradition-within-a-tradition. The flavors of the exclusive San Diego Comic-Con chocolate bars have been revealed.

Four new limited-edition flavors will be sold on the San Diego Convention Center floor from July 20-23 during the iconic comic book convention.

In addition to the fun flavors, convention attendees who buy a chocolate bar will have a chance to win a golden ticket, which can be redeemed for a $100 Starbucks card.

Also, 5,000 handcrafted bars will be sold during the convention, with 1,250 bars of each flavor being made, according to a news release from the San Diego Convention Center.

Here are the four unique, exclusive flavors that will be available:

Oooh Bay

The Oooh Bay Chocolate Bar (San Diego Convention Center)

This bar will put a spin on the classic s’more with torched ube marshmallow, house-made ube graham and a white chocolate shell.

Lunchbox Hero

The Lunchbox Hero Chocolate Bar (San Diego Convention Center)

Reminiscent of the iconic childhood snack, this chocolate bar features a milk chocolate shell with peanut butter rice crisps and concord grape jelly.

Crop Circle Crunch

The Crop Circle Crunch Chocolate Bar (San Diego Convention Center)

The flavor combinations for this one may seem out of this world. This bar will feature white chocolate, crispy sweet cornbread, dried blueberries and honeycomb candy.

Cosplay Crackle

The Cosplay Crackle Chocolate Bar (San Diego Convention Center)

This bar will aim for a colorful explosion of flavors with dark chocolate, strawberry Pop rocks, freeze-dried strawberries and basil garnish.

The new flavors were developed by Convention Center Executive Chef Sufi Karaien and Pastry Chef Kristianna Zabala, who worked to develop bars to honor the fun and whimsy of Comic-Con.

The bars will be made and hand-wrapped by the Sodexo Live! culinary team leading up to the convention, with 100 bars being made every 90 minutes inside the onsite kitchen, the news release said.

Each bar will have its own limited-edition wrapper with artwork themed after the name and design.

“Beyond the creative combinations, the flavors reflect the diversity of our culinary team and our region, especially evident through the vibrant ube flavor of the ‘Oooh Bay’ bar,” Karaien said. “Here in our kitchen, you know it’s summer when the chocolate-making begins!”

The chocolate bars will cost $10 each for convention attendees while supplies last. In 2022, the bars sold out every day with more than 4,000 being sold.

The tradition began at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016 and has become an annual exclusive treat for the event.

This year, four golden tickets will be hidden inside the chocolate bar wrappers. If you find one, you can redeem it for a $100 Starbucks gift card.