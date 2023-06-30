Logo for the upcoming Comic-Con Museum Exhibit, “Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee.” (Courtesy of the Comic-Con Museum)

SAN DIEGO — Ahead of the big convention weekend next month, the Comic-Con Museum is celebrating with a tribute to Marvel trailblazer Stan Lee that shows just how much “one person can make a difference.”

The museum will be debuting a new exhibit, “Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee,” celebrating the late Marvel founder’s many contributions to the comic book industry during the year that would have marked his 100th birthday.

The first-of-its-kind exhibit, curated by the museum and Kartoon Studios, will feature a collection of rare comic books, original art and paintings that explore Lee’s work. A section will also be dedicated to Lee’s co-creators of the Marvel Universe, including Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Comic book fans will also get to see never-before-seen artwork and items donated from auction houses and private collectors in the new display.

The “Excelsior!” exhibit is one of three debuting at the Balboa Park museum ahead of the industry’s biggest weekend. The other two displays will celebrate the “fandoms” of “Cowboy Bebop” and “My Hero Academia.”

All of the exhibits are set to open on Tuesday, July 18 — just one day before San Diego Comic-Con 2023 kicks off.

“We always want to pay tribute to creators, innovators, and legends in the popular arts world,” Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw said in a press release. “We do just that in an homage to Stan Lee’s 100th birthday and Cowboy Bebop’s 25th anniversary. Anime features have been one of the top requests from attendees, so we’re looking forward to celebrating the fandoms of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and ‘My Hero Academia’ with Crunchyroll for current and future fans to discover.”

Fans will be able to view the “Excelsior!” exhibit for eight months at Comic-Con Museum. It joins another existing exhibit, “Cover Story: Five Decades of Comic-Con,” that showcases Stan Lee’s work at the museum alongside Souvenir Book cover art over the 50-year history of the convention.

The Comic-Con Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 4 p.m.

Adult tickets start at $25 per person, while youth admission starts at $12. Discounts are available for seniors, military and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance of a visit here.

Whether you’re a true believer or lover of things bigger than life, there’s a way for everyone to immerse themselves into the world of comics.

“And now, until we meet again,” Stan Lee once said, “may the blessings of Asgard be showered upon you!”