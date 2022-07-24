SAN DIEGO – Warner Bros. and DC brought a star studded panel to Comic-Con Saturday morning, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Black Adam” and Zachary Levi for “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

The event was back in Hall H after two years off due to COVID-19 and fans were feeling the excitement.

“All the effects that are in that room, it’s not like a movie theater it’s like the real deal seeing the actors and the directors and that is the connection that you only get here,” said Josh Kelly, an attendee from Indiana.

During the presentation, “The Rock” gave DC Comics fans a preview of his upcoming superhero film, “Black Adam,” which also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. The group joined Johnson on stage for the panel, alongside director Jaume Collet-Serra.

“The DC universe will never be the same,” said Johnson as he lit up Hall H, levitating in from the stage.

For many fans, getting to be in the room where it happens is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one made available only at San Diego Comic-Con.

“This is like summer camp for nerds and the scale of that room is required for those stories, the scale of those rooms is how we get to make the stories as big as the comic books,” said Coy Jandreau, a social media personality.

Fans inside the panel were also excited to ask Johnson the hard-hitting questions that everyone wants to know.

“Did Kevin Hart ever get jealous?” asked Mason, a young fan.

“The truth is, yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous,” the actor said. “Also, I’m pretty good with height – you are already taller than Kevin Hart.”

The Warner Bros. panel also brought stars and footage from “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dillon Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and more.

“Black Adam” will be released on Oct. 21, 2022, and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” on Dec. 21, 2022.