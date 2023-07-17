SAN DIEGO — It’s the final countdown to San Diego Comic-Con, with those who were able to snag one of the hard-to-get badges anxiously waiting to celebrate their favorite fandoms.

For fans who weren’t able to get one of the coveted badges, there’s still plenty of ways to experience the excitement from outside the main event.

From free experiences to separately ticketed events, here’s some attractions outside the San Diego Convention that fans can check out without a badge.

Comic-Con Museum

An extension of the big convention, the Comic-Con Museum brings together renowned comics and popular arts in a vibrant space, celebrating the best in fandoms all year round. Featuring seasonal exhibits, hands-on activities, panels, movie screenings and other programming this is a great way to experience the magic of Comic-Con without a ticket for the big event.

Ahead of Comic-Con, the museum will be debuting three new exhibits to their collection, including one featuring the art of My Hero Academia and another about the life and legacy of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee. The museum, located at 2131 Pan American Plaza, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $25.

Logo for the upcoming Comic-Con Museum Exhibit, “Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee.” (Courtesy of the Comic-Con Museum)

Petco Park Interactive Zone

If you’re looking to experience a taste of Comic-Con in a smaller space, the Interactive Zone might be just for you. Several companies will bring pop-ups to the Lexus Premier Lot on 11th Avenue during the convention. Here’s some of the things you can find:

Hello Kitty Café Truck

Fans will once again be able to say “hello” to the beloved café experience centered around the Sanrio character, Hello Kitty. The Café Truck is a familiar face in San Diego during Comic-Con, once again returning this year to Petco Park. Fans will be able to get goodies and limited-edition collectibles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

‘Attack of the Metallic Menace’

Fandom, the largest online fan platform, has partnered with “The Real Cost” to create a larger-than-life, immersive experience about the dangers of vaping based on the classic Kaiju movies, like “Godzilla vs. The Smog Monster.” The activation will be open from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Petco Park.

SDCC Art Show

Browse original drawings, paintings, sculptures, pieces of jewelry and more “unusual” items at the San Diego Comic-Con Art Show held in the Manchester Grand Hotel. Books and comics nominated for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards will also be on display. The art show is open at the lobby level of the hotel from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Lanford Lunch Box

Calling all “Roseanne” fans! The Landford Lunch Box pop-up is bringing the iconic diner to life in the Gaslamp District during Comic-Con weekend. Fans will be able to munch on the diner’s signature loose meat sandwich and a chance to watch a re-enactment of a classic “Roseanne” episode. The diner is open on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Intersection of 6th and E Street.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Catch films from some of the beloved films from some of the biggest fandoms, including Marvel and Disney.

Captain Marvel – Wednesday, July 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Encanto – Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m.

Pulp Fiction – Friday, July 21 at 10:15 p.m.

Ratatouille – Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m.

Scream VI – Saturday, July 22 at 10:45 p.m.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Sunday, July 23 at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets for all of these flicks can be found here.

Her Universe Geek Couture Fashion Show

Join actress and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein for the annual fashion show, celebrating all things Disney. Hosted by Eckstein and Michael James Scott from Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway, amateur and professional designs will dazzle spectators on the runway for geeks and fashionistas alike. Two winners will then be selected to create a new collection for Eckstein’s line. The free fashion show event takes place on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. in the Harbor Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Step into Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park has arrived at San Diego Comic-Con, bringing an immersive dinosaur-filled experience to downtown for the Steven Spielberg movie’s 30th anniversary. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Luce Cielo in the Gaslamp. Reservations for the event are filled, but a standby line is available.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Café

A new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed pop-up restaurant will be serving up Sega-filled nostalgia from July 13 to August 20 in downtown’s East Village. With a menu filled of Sonic-inspired treats, fans can grab a delicious bite before browsing merchandise centered around everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog.

Picture inside the Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Cafe pop-up restaurant. (Noah Red)

Kitties & Coffee for San Diego Comic-Con

Escape the chaos of Comic-Con by enjoying the company of adoptable felines at The Cat Café in Gaslamp. Sip on a delicious beverage or munch on a quick bite with furry friends. The Cat Cafe is located at 302 Island Avenue. Spaces are limited to 10 people for 50-minute sessions. Reservations can be made here for $25.

‘Defiant’ Launch Party

The production film company, Legion M, invites you to climb aboard the historic Berkeley steamship in the Maritime Museum to celebrate the launch of the new graphic novel, “Defiant: The Story of Robert Smalls.” The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

FX Playground

FX is returning to San Diego Comic Con with an outdoor takeover, plunging fans into the worlds of some of their most popular shows. Guests will travel throughout “Shōgun’s” historic Edo period Japan and encounter a dark murder mystery in “A Murder at the End of the World,” check into an “American Horror Story”-inspired wellness clinic, and transform every day into SUN-day fun-day with “What We Do in the Shadows.” The activation runs from Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn of The Hilton Bayfront Park.

Do you know of any Comic-Con related events not included on this list? Send them to ddawson@fox5sandiego.com