Comic-Con Special Edition kicks off in style

SAN DIEGO — Long lines wrapped around the San Diego Convention Center Friday for the start of Comic-Con Special Edition, which is the first in-person Comic-Con since 2019.

Fans won’t see the bigger Hollywood presentations, but it’s a more intimate setting — a throwback to the Comic-Cons of 20 to 30 years ago.

Local resident Dale Summerfeld and some buddies were the first to get in line around 5:30 a.m.

When asked if the group was tired, Summerfeld replied saying they have “a lot of energy.”

“We are going to do it again tomorrow,” he said.

Super fans got all dressed up as the exhibit halls quickly filled up around noon, meaning vendors were getting extra attention.

“There’s a lot of artists here that I don’t think would normally get to come to Comic-Con, which is great,” artist and Indiana resident Kevin Meinert said. “It’s opened up an opportunity to a lot of people that normally isn’t available.”

Freelance artist Alex Sinclair, of Scripps Ranch, said his favorite part of the industry is being able to meet customers and fans who really enjoy their work.

“Think everyone has a little bit of Comic-Con fever,” said Jimmy Jay, of Jay Company Comics in San Marcos.

Around 50,000 fans are expected to attend Comic-Con Special Edition, which runs through Sunday.

Fans, including children under 12, will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend the convention this year, Comic-Con organizers say. Full vaccination means attendees must be at least 14 days from their final vaccine dose the day they pick up Comic-Con Special Edition badges.

