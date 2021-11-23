Comic-Con Special Edition COVID guidelines: What to know about mask, vaccine requirements

SAN DIEGO — Downtown San Diego will soon be full of cosplayers and comic enthusiasts when Comic-Con Special Edition kicks off at the San Diego Convention Center.

Badges are still available for the three-day event, which takes place Nov. 26-28 in the Gaslamp Quarter. Smaller in scale than past conventions, it’s the first Comic-Con event in San Diego since 2019.

Here’s a look at requirements in place for attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proof of vaccination or negative test required

Comic-Con organizers say fans, including children under 12, will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend the convention this year. Full vaccination means attendees must be at least 14 days from their final vaccine dose the day they pick up Comic-Con Special Edition badges.

Attendees who were vaccinated in California can get a free digital COVID-19 vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov to present at the event.

Other acceptable methods of vaccination proof include:

CDC or WHO COVID-19 vaccination card received at time of vaccination

A photocopy of the vaccine card, front and back

A photo of the vaccine card, front and back, on a phone or electronic device

A digital record issued by the Department of Public Health or an approved company that includes a QR code that displays date of birth, vaccine dates and type when scanned by a SMART Health Card reader

If you’re planning to bring a negative test result to the venue, the test must be taken on or after Tuesday, Nov. 23. Results from nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and antigen tests will be accepted and must be provided in the form of written documentation, paper or electronic copy.

Documentation of a negative test result must include:

Type of test (PCR/NAAT or antigen test)

Entity issuing the result (e.g. laboratory, healthcare provider, or telehealth service)

Specimen collection date

Information that identifies the person by full name and at least one other identifier such as date of birth and matches personal identification of attendee

Anyone who can’t make it to the event because of a positive test result within 72 hours before Comic-Con Special Edition can request a refund by emailing the positive result to refunds@comic-con.org.

Masks required for all attendees indoors

Organizers say all attendees will be required to wear masks regardless of age or vaccination status. Security will be onsite enforcing the policy, and anyone who is unable to wear a mask because of medical concerns shouldn’t attend the event.

Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the sides of the face and not have any gaps. Comic-Con details approved face coverings here.

Event organizers said adjustments may need to be made before and during the event in order to ensure the health and safety of all attendee groups. They’re asking everyone to follow directions on informational signage and from staff.