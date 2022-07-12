SAN DIEGO – With less than two weeks to go until San Diego Comic-Con returns, officials have finally unveiled the schedule for the 2022 event, chock-full of panels held by some of the biggest television shows and movie studios.

The event is back in full swing after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and holding scaled-down festivities in 2021.

A few weeks back, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio would return to Hall H this year to discuss upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania,” and “The Marvel,” all set to debut in late 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this week, Comic-Con officials also confirmed that both Zachary Levi and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would appear at a DC panel on July 22 to discuss their upcoming respective superhero films, “Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods,” and “Black Adam.”

Of course, Comic-Con also brings panelists from major networks and streaming services, looking to show off first looks and sneak peeks at upcoming projects. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” fresh off it receiving seven Emmy nominations, and CBS’ “Ghosts” will both have panels this year after successful freshman seasons.

Below, we have highlighted some of the biggest television shows and movies coming to Comic-Con this year and when you can see them. You can see a full list of all San Diego Comic-Con events here.

Thursday, July 21:

Disability Representation On and Off Screen

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : Room 6A

: Room 6A Panelists: Lauren Ridloff, Steve Way, Josh Feldman, Jillian Mercardo, and Timothy Omundson.

ABC’s “The Rookie”

Time: 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Nathan Fillion, Niecy Nash-Betts, Alexi Hawley, Terence Paul Winter.

Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film & TV Composer Panel

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Composers Ludwig Göransson, Natalie Holt, Nami Melumad, Christophe Beck, Amie Doherty, and moderator Michael Giacchino.

CBS’s “Ghosts”

Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Cast Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long, EPs Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Paramount+’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: Creator Jeff Davis, cast members Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, and a to-be-announced guest.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” virtual panel

Time: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Location: Indigo Ballroom

Indigo Ballroom Panelists: Star/executive producer Quinta Brunson, cast members Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History”

Time: 2:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed and Lyndon Smith, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley.

Apple TV’s “Severance”

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock, as well as executive producer and director Ben Stiller and show creator Dan Erickson.

Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob Squarepants”

Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Location: 6BCF

6BCF Panelists:

Peacock’s “Vampire Academy”

Time:

Location:

Panelists: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, and executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre.

Hulu’s “Solar Opposites”

Time: 7:15

7:15 Location: 6BCF

6BCF Panelists: Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, as well as executive producers Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan, and Josh Bycel.

HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn”

Time : 10 p.m.

: 10 p.m. Location : Room 5AB

: Room 5AB Screening of episode one and two of season three

Friday, July 22:

Amazon Studios’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Time : 10:30 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. Location: Hall H

Hall H Panelists: Cast members Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Ben Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafindin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxin Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur.

Marvel Studios (Animated series panel)

Time : 11:45 a.m.

: 11:45 a.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, and to be announced special guests.

AMC’s “Tales of the Walking Dead”

Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: To be announced

Amazon Studios’ “Paper Girls”

Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Panelists: To be announced

AMC’s “The Walking Dead”

Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: To be announced

Paramount+’s “Transformers: EarthSpark”

Time : 2:15 p.m.

: 2:15 p.m. Location: Room 6A

Room 6A Panelists: Cast members Danny Pudi, Kathreen Khavari, and Zeno Robinson, and co-executive producers Dale Malinowski and Ant Ward.

FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers”

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, director/producer Bernard Derriman, and cast H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy.

FX’s “Little Demons”

Time : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Cast members Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, and Lucy DeVito, along with creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla.

FX’s “Archer”

Time : 5 p.m.

: 5 p.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Cast members H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, as well as executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

Saturday, July 23:

Paramount+’s “Evil”

Time: 10:15 a.m.

10:15 a.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller

Warner Bros. “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” Panel

Time : 10:15 a.m.

: 10:15 a.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Zachary Levi, “Black Adam” director Jaume Collet-Serra, and more.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon”

Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location: Hall H

Hall H Panelists: “Game of Thrones” writer George R.R. Martin, cast members Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham McTavish, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and executive producers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

FOX’s “The Simpsons”

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: To be announced.

FOX’s “American Dad”

Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Panelists: Cast members Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jeff Fischer, executive producers Matt Weitzman and Joe Chandler, and co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai

Paramount+’s “Star Trek” panel

Time: 12:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Location: Hall H

Hall H Panelists: Stars from “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Deck,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” including Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Paul Wesley.

Hulu’s “The Orville”

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Castmembers Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman, as well as executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga, and Tom Constantino.

Apple TV’s “Mythic Quest”

Time : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Panelists: Creator, executive producer, and star Rob McElhenney, executive producer and showrunner Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Ashly Burch

Peacock’s “The Resort”

Time : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Creator Andy Siara, cast members William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nina Bloomgarden, and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

Disney and Marvel Studios Panel

Time : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: Marvel President Kevin Feige, surprise guests

Peacock’s “Chucky”

Time : 6:45 p.m.

: 6:45 p.m. Location : Room 6A

: Room 6A Panelists: Voice actor Brad Dourif and show creator Don Mancini

Sunday, July 24

FX’s “Mayans M.C.”

Time: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Location: Hall H

Hall H Panelists: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, JR Bourne, and co-creator Elgin James.

FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows”

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: Hall H

Hall H Panelists: Cast members Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal, and executive producers and writers Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Yana Gorskaya, and Kyle Newacheck.