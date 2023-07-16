SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con is less than a week away and while it will be a little lighter this year as Hollywood contends with ongoing strikes, there’s still plenty for fans to get excited about.

The event, which runs from July 19 to July 23 at the Convention Center, would have been the second year that the comic extravaganza was back in full-swing after the pandemic forced organizers to scaled back festivities.

A few weeks back, however, several major studios like Marvel and HBO, who regularly hold blockbuster panels to promote their upcoming shows and movies, pulled out of the event.

This came after screenwriters represented by the union, Writers Guild of America, initiated a strike in May over the collapse of contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a guild that represents big studios and streamers.

The WGA strike was joined by the screen actors union on Friday, effectively grinding Hollywood operations — and its events at San Diego Comic-Con — to a halt.

For fans going this year, that means they won’t get to sit-in on Comic-Con’s trademark star-filled panels or listen to exciting presentations outlining the future of their favorite franchises.

But even paired down, there’s still loads happening next weekend that are sure leave fans smiling. Below, we have highlighted some of the most exciting activities at Comic-Con.

This schedule is subject to change. You can see a full list of all San Diego Comic-Con events here.

Thursday, July 20

15th Annual Behind-the-Music panel: Supersonic

Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Room 25ABC

Room 25ABC Panelists: Phil McGowan (“Star Trek: Picard”), Amanda Jones (“American Horror Stories”), Chris Bacon (“Wednesday”), Sherri Chung (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”), Kurt Farquhar (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”), and Michael Yezerski (“Cabinet of Curiosities”)

Phil McGowan (“Star Trek: Picard”), Amanda Jones (“American Horror Stories”), Chris Bacon (“Wednesday”), Sherri Chung (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”), Kurt Farquhar (“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”), and Michael Yezerski (“Cabinet of Curiosities”) Description: Get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating the scores and sounds for some of today’s most popular TV series and films.

Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects

Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Room 7AB

Room 7AB Panelists: Alisha L. Baijounas (“Abbott Elementary”), hair department head Jaala Leis Wanless (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), production designer Sara K. White (“Swarm”), voiceover artist and actor Queen Noveen, costume designer Rafaella Rabinovich (“The Imperfects”), and editor Maura Corey (“Kevin Can F*** Himself”).

Alisha L. Baijounas (“Abbott Elementary”), hair department head Jaala Leis Wanless (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), production designer Sara K. White (“Swarm”), voiceover artist and actor Queen Noveen, costume designer Rafaella Rabinovich (“The Imperfects”), and editor Maura Corey (“Kevin Can F*** Himself”). Description: “Hollywood Game Changers” is back with a powerhouse of women leading the charge behind your favorite film and television projects.

MAX Original Animation

Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Panelists: Adam Muto and Ryann Shannon (“Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake”); Matthew Cherry (“Young Love,” “Hair Love”); Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton (“Harley Quinn”)

Adam Muto and Ryann Shannon (“Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake”); Matthew Cherry (“Young Love,” “Hair Love”); Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton (“Harley Quinn”) Description: Max Original Animation celebrates new and returning animated series featuring exclusive sneak peaks and more.

Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film & TV Composer Panel

Time : 11:15 a.m.

: 11:15 a.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists : Composers Michael Giacchino (“The Batman,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Christophe Beck (“Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”), Laura Karpman (“Ms. Marvel,” “What If . . . ?”), Benjamin Wallfisch (“The Flash”), Christopher Lennertz (“The Boys”), and David Russo (“Gotham Knights”)

: Composers Michael Giacchino (“The Batman,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Christophe Beck (“Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”), Laura Karpman (“Ms. Marvel,” “What If . . . ?”), Benjamin Wallfisch (“The Flash”), Christopher Lennertz (“The Boys”), and David Russo (“Gotham Knights”) Description: A discussion about the challenges of creating the musical landscape of the superhero genre. The composers explain the process through unreleased music and video clips from upcoming and recently released projects.

Paramount Pictures’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem‘

Time: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Location: Hall H

Hall H Description: Paramount Pictures brings a panel discussion and footage presentation with filmmakers.

Blade Runner Comics: 2039 and Beyond

Time: 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Location: Room 24ABC

Room 24ABC Panelists: “Blade Runner” writer Mike Johnson, “Blade Runner Origins” writer Mellow Brown, and Alcon Entertainment’s publishing director Jeff Conner

“Blade Runner” writer Mike Johnson, “Blade Runner Origins” writer Mellow Brown, and Alcon Entertainment’s publishing director Jeff Conner Description: The panelists will discuss the critically acclaimed “Blade Runner” comics, revealing secrets about its past, present, and future. Look out for a Comic-Con-exclusive “Blade Runner” comic debuting at the show.

CBS’s ‘Ghosts‘

Time: 12:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Location: Ballroom 20

Ballroom 20 Description: “Ghosts”, one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, returns to Comic-Con to discuss the show after a season cliffhanger.

Fan Favorites: Behind the Scenes of ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Gotham Knights,’ ‘I’m a Virgo’ and More

Time : 1 p.m.

: 1 p.m. Location : Room 7AB

: Room 7AB Panelists : Composer Sherri Chung (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwal”); VFX supervisors Marshall Krasser (“Yellowjackets“) and Jamie Barty (“I’m a Virgo”); costume designer Jennifer May Nickel (“Gotham Knights”); sound editor James Parnell (“Twisted Metal”); and re-recording mixer at Boom Box Post Jeff Shiffman (“Transformers: Earthspark”)

: Composer Sherri Chung (“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwal”); VFX supervisors Marshall Krasser (“Yellowjackets“) and Jamie Barty (“I’m a Virgo”); costume designer Jennifer May Nickel (“Gotham Knights”); sound editor James Parnell (“Twisted Metal”); and re-recording mixer at Boom Box Post Jeff Shiffman (“Transformers: Earthspark”) Description: The creative minds behind some of the biggest TV and movie projects reveal how they bring fan-favorite stories to life.

Roddenberry Presents

Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Location : Room 27ABC

: Room 27ABC Panelists : Executive producers Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth

: Executive producers Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth Description: Get ready to hear about the newest developments in the world of Star Trek (the Prime Universe, of course) as well as Rod and Trevor’s hopes for the future of the franchise.

Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships‘

Time : 2:30 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists : Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar, Ryan Smith, Jon Paquette, and Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann

: Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar, Ryan Smith, Jon Paquette, and Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann Description: Learn more about the upcoming PlayStation 5 game and get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the game.

Cruncyroll Industry Panel

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location : Room 6A

: Room 6A Description: Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source.

Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’

Time : 3:15 p.m.

: 3:15 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Description: Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series based on the classic PlayStation game series of the same name. The series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell.

A24’s ‘Talk to Me’

Time : 4:15 p.m.

: 4:15 p.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Panelists: Danny and Michael Philippou (“RackaRacka”), as well as Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird Alexandra Jensen and Zoe Terakes

Danny and Michael Philippou (“RackaRacka”), as well as Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird Alexandra Jensen and Zoe Terakes Description: “RackaRacka” discusses their journey from YouTube creators to their feature debut and how their love of the genre led them to make the most anticipated horror film of the summer.

FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Description: A program all about America’s favorite vampire roommates, featuring the screening of a brand-new episode and other surprises.

FX’s ‘Archer’: 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Giveaway

Time : 5:45 p.m.

: 5:45 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Description: A can’t-miss screening of the season 13 finale of the animated spy comedy “Archer,” followed by the exclusive premiere of the season 14 opener, plus additional surprises.

The Official Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Celebration

Time : 6:45 p.m.

: 6:45 p.m. Location : Room 6A

: Room 6A Panelists: Dwayne Cameron, Brennan Mejia, Cameron Jebo, Patrick David, Roger Velasco, Christopher Khayman Lee, Selwyn Ward Tracy Lynn Cruz, Blake Foster, Peter Adrian Sudarso and more

Dwayne Cameron, Brennan Mejia, Cameron Jebo, Patrick David, Roger Velasco, Christopher Khayman Lee, Selwyn Ward Tracy Lynn Cruz, Blake Foster, Peter Adrian Sudarso and more Description: Celebrate 30 years of the Power Rangers with your favorite Ranger actors from across the decades.

Friday, July 21

Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration

Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: Room 25ABC

Room 25ABC Description: The Star Trek brand team first look at Star Trek: The Animated Celebration, a campaign celebrating 50 years of Star Trek: The Animated Series.

Collider: Directors on Directing

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: Directors David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”, “Bullet Train”), Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Godzilla”), and Justin Simien (“Dear White People,” “Haunted Mansion”); Moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub

Directors David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”, “Bullet Train”), Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Godzilla”), and Justin Simien (“Dear White People,” “Haunted Mansion”); Moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub Description: Directors take part in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future.

Warner Bros. Animation ‘My Adventures With Superman’

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Description: Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of My Adventures with Superman as they discuss familiar friends and foes, plus what else you will see in season 1 and beyond.

Amazon Prime’s ‘Good Omens’

Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Description: A special advanced screening of the first episode of “Good Omens” Season Two, premiering on July 28 on Prime Video.

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe

Time : 1 p.m.

: 1 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Description: Get exclusive access and first-looks for upcoming projects in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Universe.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: The Art Department

Time : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Location : Room 9

: Room 9 Panelists: Beth Mickle (“The Suicide Squad”), Alan Hook (“Black Panther”), David Scott (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Lorin Flemming (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kelly Rae Hemenway (“Bullet Train”), Tim Croshaw (“Loki”)

Beth Mickle (“The Suicide Squad”), Alan Hook (“Black Panther”), David Scott (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Lorin Flemming (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kelly Rae Hemenway (“Bullet Train”), Tim Croshaw (“Loki”) Description: Meet the artisans of the epic conclusion to the Guardians trilogy and join them in a discussion about the development, process and execution of the sets built for our heroes’ adventure.

Peacock’s ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Panelists: Executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes

Executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes Description: Get an exclusive look at the three-part event series, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.” A prequel to the franchise, the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott.

Resetting Mortal Kombat: A New Beginning with Mortal Kombat 1

Time : 3:15 p.m.

: 3:15 p.m. Location : Room 6BCF

: Room 6BCF Panelists: NetherRealm Studios creative team Ed Boon, Dominic Cianciolo, and Thiago Gomes; and actors Vincet Rodriguez III, Kelly Hu and Yuri Lowenthal

NetherRealm Studios creative team Ed Boon, Dominic Cianciolo, and Thiago Gomes; and actors Vincet Rodriguez III, Kelly Hu and Yuri Lowenthal Description: Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, the newest iteration in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise from award-winning NetherRealm Studios.

LEGO Masters: Behind the Brick

Time : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Location : Room 25ABC

: Room 25ABC Panelists: LEGO Masters Amy Corbett, Pete Donner, Robert May, Michael Heyerman, Pip Wells, Brent Benedetti and others

LEGO Masters Amy Corbett, Pete Donner, Robert May, Michael Heyerman, Pip Wells, Brent Benedetti and others Description: Get a sneak peek at the exciting developments from around the world in TV’s greatest building competition, LEGO Masters!

FOX’s ‘Bobs Burgers’

Time : 5 p.m.

: 5 p.m. Location : Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Description: The Emmy Award–winning animated series “Bob’s Burgers” returns to Comic-Con with an exciting first look at an upcoming episode before the series returns to FOX this fall.

A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’

Time : 5:45 p.m.

: 5:45 p.m. Location : Room 6BCF

: Room 6BCF Panelists: Executive Producer Robert Kirkman and unannounced members of the cast and crew

Executive Producer Robert Kirkman and unannounced members of the cast and crew Description: Join a discussion about the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit animated series, “Invincible.” The show stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

The Science of Avatar: The Way of Water

Time : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Location : Room 25ABC

: Room 25ABC Panelists: Scientists Michelle Courtney (NASA), Mike Lewis (chief innovation officer for Nanoracks), Dr. John Hildebrand (Scripps Institution of Oceanography UC San Diego), Kirk Krack (marine unit trainer) Dr. Nathan Lents (John Jay College), and Gaelin Rosenwaks (explorer and marine scientist)

Scientists Michelle Courtney (NASA), Mike Lewis (chief innovation officer for Nanoracks), Dr. John Hildebrand (Scripps Institution of Oceanography UC San Diego), Kirk Krack (marine unit trainer) Dr. Nathan Lents (John Jay College), and Gaelin Rosenwaks (explorer and marine scientist) Description: Experts discuss how science influenced the creation of life on Pandora in “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Spider-Man: Untangling the Spider-Verse

Time : 6:30 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. Location : Room 25ABC

: Room 25ABC Panelists: Storytellers Danny Fingeroth and John Semper Jr. joins experts Colt Blunt, Elizabeth 방실 Han, Brittani Oliver Sillas-Navarro and Travis Langley

Storytellers Danny Fingeroth and John Semper Jr. joins experts Colt Blunt, Elizabeth 방실 Han, Brittani Oliver Sillas-Navarro and Travis Langley Description: This discussion swings into the minds and motives of Spider-Man and the multiverse’s most amazing friends.

Star Wars ‘Andor’: Making a Rebel, Making a Rebellion

Time : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Location : Room 7AB

: Room 7AB Panelists: Academic experts Robert A. Dagnall, J. Dianne Dotson, Dr. Drea Letamendi, Desmond Hassing and Jake Rowlett

Academic experts Robert A. Dagnall, J. Dianne Dotson, Dr. Drea Letamendi, Desmond Hassing and Jake Rowlett Description: The Star Wars series “Andor” speaks powerfully to today’s audience about fighting oppression. Examining the first season of the Disney+ series, panelists will explore the motivations and actions of the show’s characters as they put it all on the line to resist and rebel against the Empire.

Warner Bros. Animation’s ‘Justice League: Warworld’

Time : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Panelists: Unannounced makers and key cast members from the film

Unannounced makers and key cast members from the film Description: Be among the first fans to see Warner Bros. Animation’s all-new, feature-length film Justice League: Warworld at this world premiere screening. In addition to the screening, the panel will hold discussion and audience Q&A.

Saturday, July 22

Dungeons & Dragons: An Animated Anniversary

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : Room 6DE

: Room 6DE Panelists: Mark Evanier (show developer, “Dungeons & Dragons”), Katie Leigh (voice of Sheila, “Dungeons & Dragons”), David M. Booher (writer, IDW’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures”), Frank Todaro (voice actor), and Luke Gygax (son of D&D creator)

Mark Evanier (show developer, “Dungeons & Dragons”), Katie Leigh (voice of Sheila, “Dungeons & Dragons”), David M. Booher (writer, IDW’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures”), Frank Todaro (voice actor), and Luke Gygax (son of D&D creator) Description: Panelists discuss the legendary tabletop game’s 40th anniversary as a Saturday morning cartoon from the perspective of the talent who worked on the show and today’s creatives who grew up on it.

Snoopy Lives it Up on AppleTV+

Time : 10:30 a.m.

: 10:30 a.m. Location : Room 6BCF

: Room 6BCF Panelists: WildBrain Studios’ Rob “Boots” Boutilier, Adam Arsenault, Paige Braddock, Jason Cooper and Melissa Menta

WildBrain Studios’ Rob “Boots” Boutilier, Adam Arsenault, Paige Braddock, Jason Cooper and Melissa Menta Description: Discover the all-new animated Peanuts content in the works at WildBrain Studios for Apple TV+, the home of all Peanuts content.

Fortune and Glory: Visualizing Indiana Jones 5

Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : Room 5AB

: Room 5AB Panelists: Film editor Dirk Westervelt, visualization supervisor Clint G. Reagan, and visualization team from Proof Inc. Patrice Avery and Stuart Allan

Film editor Dirk Westervelt, visualization supervisor Clint G. Reagan, and visualization team from Proof Inc. Patrice Avery and Stuart Allan Description: After 14 years of anticipation, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” stormed into theaters this summer. Find out how the filmmakers brought the world’s most famous archeologist back from retirement with never-before-seen footage and insider secrets about the film’s visual effects.

Gala Film: Ghosts of Ruin

Time : 12:15 p.m.

: 12:15 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Panelists: Voice actors Tony Revolori, AleXa, Josh Keaton, Karen Strassman, and John Bentley; Joined by Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music’s Giovoni Rios, Hendric Beunk, and Russel Emanuel, along with the series’ showrunner Michael Ryan and creator P. J. Accetterro

Voice actors Tony Revolori, AleXa, Josh Keaton, Karen Strassman, and John Bentley; Joined by Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music’s Giovoni Rios, Hendric Beunk, and Russel Emanuel, along with the series’ showrunner Michael Ryan and creator P. J. Accetterro Description: Battle Island and Gala Films are proud to present a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the dystopian future world of the upcoming animated series “Ghosts of Ruin.”

X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary

Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Location : Room 5AB

: Room 5AB Panelists: Ron Wasserman (“X-Men” composer), Elliott S Maggin! (“Time Fugitives” writer), David McDermott (“Phalanx Covenant” writer), Brooks Wachtel (“Dark Phoenix“ writer), and Steven Melching (“Weapon X, Lies Videotape”)

Ron Wasserman (“X-Men” composer), Elliott S Maggin! (“Time Fugitives” writer), David McDermott (“Phalanx Covenant” writer), Brooks Wachtel (“Dark Phoenix“ writer), and Steven Melching (“Weapon X, Lies Videotape”) Description: The panel discusses their behind the scenes experiences working on the X-Men: The Animated Series.

FOX’s ‘Family Guy’

Time : 12:45 p.m.

: 12:45 p.m. Location : Ballroom 20

: Ballroom 20 Description: Award-winning and fan-favorite series, “Family Guy” returns to Comic-Con for another iconic year.

Star Trek Universe

Time : 1:30 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m. Location : Hall H

: Hall H Description: The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive content from “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro

Time : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Location : Room 9

: Room 9 Description: Hirokatsu Kihara (Studio Ghibli production coordinator 1985–1990) tells Totoro’s story behind Studio Ghibli while showing pieces of original, behind-the-scenes art.

Marvel: Next Big Thing

Time : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. Location : Room 6A

: Room 6A Panelists: C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief), Nick Lowe (executive editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy)

C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief), Nick Lowe (executive editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy) Description: This is the place to be for announcements about the future of the comic Marvel Universe.

Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry

Time : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Location : Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

: Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor Panelists: Stunt performers Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Brian Danner, Joette Orman, Tammie Baird, Michael DeCamp, and LeRoyal Tutt

Stunt performers Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Brian Danner, Joette Orman, Tammie Baird, Michael DeCamp, and LeRoyal Tutt Description: Stunt performers from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain Marvel,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Walking Dead,” “Agents of Shield,” “MacGuyver,” and many more discuss their experiences and offer advice for navigating the stunt industry.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: The Art Department

Time : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Location : Room 29CD

: Room 29CD Panelists: Artists Hannah Beachler, Till Nowak, Jason Clark, Marlie Arnold and Tim Croshaw. Moderated by storyboard artist Jasmine Alexia Jackson

Artists Hannah Beachler, Till Nowak, Jason Clark, Marlie Arnold and Tim Croshaw. Moderated by storyboard artist Jasmine Alexia Jackson Description: Black Panther will once again descend upon Comic-Con with an inside look from Wakanda Forever’s art department. Find out what goes into building the vibrant Afrocentric sci-fi world of Wakanda.

‘Legend of the White Dragon’

Time : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Location : Room 6DE

: Room 6DE Panelists: Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Jenna Frank, David Ramsey, Mark Dacascos, Ciara Hanna, Jason Faunt, and Christopher Jay

Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Jenna Frank, David Ramsey, Mark Dacascos, Ciara Hanna, Jason Faunt, and Christopher Jay Description: Come celebrate Jason David Frank’s legacy with “Legend of the White Dragon”! See an exclusive clip of the highly anticipated film, along with a Q&A with select cast members afterward.