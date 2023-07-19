SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con 2023 is underway! The electricity was palpable in the Gaslamp Quarter as downtown San Diego hosts more than a 100,000 fandoms through the weekend.

The San Diego Convention Center is one part of this massive event that will be watched across the globe, as people take it in year after year.

The sold-out event will see 50 to 60,000 people a day and about 200,000 for the weekend. Parking at the convention center and surrounding lots have been booked for weeks.

The trolley is strongly encouraged.

“We have three stations that take you steps away from all the action, both inside Comic-Con, and all the festivities that they are having outside,” said Mark Olson, the Communications and Marketing Director for FTS.

This year they have added three lines just for Comic-Con, running every 15 minutes. If you buy online in advance, multi-day passes are discounted and shuttles are available to move people from event to event and hotel to convention center.

One of the biggest draws though to Comic-Con is innovation.

“Today we’ve announced, just a few hours ago, the first-ever Grimlock. Grimlock is a dinosaur that transforms into a robot, and we are very the first company ever be able to do that,” said Logan Webster, the senior vice president at Robosen, a consumer electronics company.

Grimlock is from the popular 80s franchise “The Transformers.”