SAN DIEGO — Since its inception in 1970, Comic-Con has grown into one of the most significant events in the entertainment industry, but it also has a profound impact on San Diego’s economy.

Last year, 135,000 people attended the convention and that generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax for the city. That doesn’t include the money spent at stores and restaurants in the area.

In 2019, the San Diego Tourism Authority estimated that Comic-Con brought in $150 million to the region. This year it’s estimated at $160 million.

Every year Comic-Con attracts hundreds of thousands of pop culture fans from all over the globe. They come dressed to impress — ready to spend their hard-earned cash in San Diego.

“We probably spent $500 just on marching the con,” said Jill who attended this year’s convention “That doesn’t count you know hotel stay, restaurants we’ve gone to, so we’re definitely helping the economy here in San Diego.”

Sara Arjman is the CEO of Formula Marketing in the Gaslamp Quarter. She says restaurants in the neighborhood get 15% to 18% boost from the four-day event.

“I think Comic-Con is like the Super Bowl of Gaslamp,” Arjman said. “We started preparing for Comic-Con back in May, everyone makes menus that have the comic books’ characters.”

But she says they’re feeling the impact of the writers and actors strike, as major studios pulled out of Comic-Con.

“We did see a decline in sponsorships, usually, they do huge buyouts” Arjman said. “There are less opportunities for large corporations coming in with their large budgets, but still the spirit is here, there are lots of people are going out.”

A spirit that brings a much-welcomed boost to the local economy and a one of kind experience to hundreds of thousands of people.

