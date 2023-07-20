SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Convention Center is buzzing with action as thousands of fandoms flock to day one of this year’s highly anticipated Comic-Con.

Crowds began to gather as early as Thursday, which was seen throughout the Gaslamp District and other areas of downtown.

This sold-out event is expected to draw around 60,000 attendees a day, with around 200,000 people possible for the entire event weekend.

From roaming cosplayers and free experiences scattered throughout San Diego, you don’t have to have a badge to enjoy some Comic-Con fun this weekend.

FOX 5 was on the ground in various parts of the city Thursday morning to get a first-hand look at the fun and excitement enjoyed by so many every year.

While joining artists atop the Hard Rock Hotel, Keithan Jones — a passionate cartoonist and the owner of Kid Comics — told FOX 5 that this annual event is “almost like a birthday party.”

Despite major studios dropping out this year due to an ongoing writers strike in Hollywood, Jones remained positive about the celebrated occasion.

“It’s one of the biggest events in San Diego every year and I’m happy to be here. And we’re praying that people in Hollywood strike a deal that’s amicable for everyone, and they get back here to San Diego Comic-Con and we can continue the big show,” said Jones.

Meanwhile in the Gaslamp Quarter, the energy was electric Thursday morning as cosplayers gathered in the hundreds.

One cosplayer told FOX 5 that she reps costumes mainly for charity, explaining that they put smiles on children’s faces during different hospital visits like the Ronald McDonald House and other personal appearances.

On top of the comic-themed experiences, attendees can find food themed to delight to and satisfy. FOX 5 enjoyed a Captain America decorated donut from Donut Bar San Diego to kick off 2023 Comic-Con with some sweetness.

With a heat wave still prominent across the region and downtown highs expected in the mid 80s all weekend, remember to stay hydrated Comic-Congoers.