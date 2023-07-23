SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of thousands of pop culture fans said goodbye Sunday to Comic-Con 2023.

James Royce Edwards and Krystel Edwards attended the event and say it was an amazing but tiring experience

“I think we both did seven or eight different costumes between the parties and the day so it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun but at the end, you just want to relax a little bit,” Edwards said.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because we put so much work into it, so it’s been so fun to experience it but we’re exhausted.”

The four-day event had over 900 exhibitors at the San Diego Convention Center. Anthony Snyder, an art dealer at “Anthony’s Comic Book Art” has had booths at Comic-Con since 1996. He makes his way to the event from North Jersey every year.

“I have four employees here, I have my wife and son as well,” Snyder said. “You have to rent a house, find booths, right there that’s $20,000 in expenses before I walk in the room.”

But he says business was rough this year, largely due to the writers and actors strike.

“The producers, the writers, directors and the all the people that work in the film industry aren’t here,” he said. “So that has definitely affected my bottle line in sales this year, definitely impacted me.”

On the other hand, for artist Deth Phimmasone, the strike had a positive impact.

“Financially I’m doing great, this is is the best year ever,” the freelance artist said. “I can only think that more people are here that want to be here for comics, as opposed to the celebrities, so it’s more focused.”

But as this year’s Comic-Con comes to a close, they remember the reason they show up for the hundred of thousands of comic book fans.

“You want them to think about the magic of the atmosphere, so that’s what you try to do,” Deth Phimmasone said.