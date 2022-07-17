SAN DIEGO – The time has officially come, San Diego.

With just a few days until Comic-Con kicks off in downtown, many are in search of fun and accessible options related to the event that do not require one of those pesky, hard to get badges.

Below, we have compiled a list of events around the area that are worth checking out throughout the week! No matter what you are in the mood for, food, games, or photo ops, this list has something for you.

Petco Park Interactive Zone

Immerse yourself in more than a dozen activities and activations just outside of the San Diego Convention Center at the Petco Park Interactive Zone.

Nintendo

Check out new games including Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers, Battle League, and more at the free pop-up from Nintendo.

Star Trek (Paramount+)

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” by getting free Coolhaus ice cream on Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. The free ice cream will be available while supplies last.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Goodies and limited-edition collectibles will be available to Hello Kitty enthusiasts at the Petco Park Interactive Zone beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. and ending Sunday at 5 p.m.

Ghosts (CBS) – Check out Pinecone Trooper Pete’s “Friend Zone,” led by ghost Pete from the new CBS sitcom. The activation will feature a “scare-free” archery zone, psychic mediums and other activities to look into the past and the future.

“Severance” activation

Fresh off 14 Emmy nominations, AppleTV+ will hold a “Lumon Industries Orientation” experience Thursday through Sunday at the Hard Rock Hotel.

“Fans will have a unique opportunity to be ‘severed’ – a procedure that separates your work life from your personal life – as they immerse themselves as new employees in the world of Lumon Industries. The experience will take guests seeking better work-life balance through their first day on Lumon’s severed floor, but from the moment they enter the boardroom, they will realize that not all is as it seems,” officials said in a press release.

“Employees” will walk go through orientation and meet their “innie,” as well as get a chance to refine data like the characters do in the show.

Tickets will open each day at 6 a.m. beginning on Thursday and ending Sunday. A standby line will be available for those without a reservation. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, along with a mask and ID, will be required at entry.

“Bob’s Burgers the Movie” pop-up

Get your buns to Gaslamp Diagonal Thursday through Sunday to experience the “Bob’s Burgers Movie” activation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for photo ops, games, and complimentary burgers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

Pizza Poppa

“Pop” on over to just outside the Omni Hotel this week for an experience straight out of the cinema. Bruce Campbell’s appearance in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” comes to life in the form of the Pizza Poppa pop-up where visitors will be greeted with games, photo ops, and a scavenger hunt inspired by the film. This event will be open from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Catch films from some of the biggest fandoms in the world, including Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter.

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibit at the Comic-Con Museum

Take a trip down memory lane and celebrate 60 years of Peter Parker in the Marvel Comics at the new exhibit held at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum. Check out costumes and props from the Spider-Man films and take advantage of photo-ops with the world’s favorite webslinger.

The exhibit is open seven days a week and tickets range from $18 to $30. You can find more info HERE.

The Burton Bash (A Party for the Recently Deceased)

“Journey out of the Gaslamp into a Burtonesque world filled with wonder, whimsy, weird, and well, dead. At the Sugar Factory Theater Box venue, you will literally begin the night by stepping into a whimsical world – but something darker and stranger waits beyond” organizers say of this 21+ event. The event will kick off at the Sugar Factory American (701 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101) at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Her Universe Geek Couture Fashion Show

Presented by Her Universe & Hot Topic, The Her Universe Fashion Show will showcase 20-25 looks from preselected designers. The outfits will celebrate “geek couture” and honor everything celebrated at Comic-Con. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Club 90’s “Stranger Things” night

Step into the Upside Down at the House of Blues San Diego during a special “Stranger Things” night. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Liberty Station scavenger hunt

Let out your inner Thanos and go on a hunt for the Infinity Stones hidden around Liberty Station Public Market Monday, July 18, through Sunday, July 24. Each day one stone will be hidden and the lucky person who finds the gem will win a prize.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern

Ahead of the film’s release, a pop-up tavern will be available at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Island Avenue Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will have access to photo ops, beverages, and giveaways. A standby line is available for those without a reservation.

The Audible Beach

Get a first look at some Audible exclusives during the Audible Beach activation just across from the Convention Center. Take in he beach setting while listening to Audible exclusives like “Impact Winter” and “The Sandman.”

Do you know of any Comic-Con related events not included on this list? Send them to HSloop@fox5sandiego.com