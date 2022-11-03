SAN DIEGO — Those who are hoping to have a chance to get their passes for the 2023 edition of San Diego Comic-Con will have their opportunity this weekend.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 kicks off with a preview night on Wednesday, July 19, and runs through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Open registration starts Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., with the virtual waiting room opening at 8 a.m. The waiting room will be accessible through the Member ID Portal.

Prior to the open registration you will need to create a Comic-Con Member ID through the Member ID Portal if you do not already have one.

The open registration works as a randomized lottery system, according to the Comic-Con website. Not everyone who joins the open registration is guaranteed a badge, due to the massive demand.

On Saturday morning you will need to have a few things ready, should you make it out of the waiting room and into the badge purchasing screen:

Your Comic-Con Member ID.

The Comic-Con Member ID and last name of friends or family if purchasing for others.

The days you are planning to purchase badges for.

A credit or debit card.

Eligible participants are able to purchase badges for up to three people, including themselves.

For more information on how open registration works, you can check out the Comic-Con website.

The price for a badge will depend on the day you want to go and your age and military status. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

For preview night, a badge will run $55 for an adult, $27 for a junior (ages 13-17) and $27 for active-duty military with ID and seniors (age 60+.)

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are generally the busiest days of the convention. Badges for these days will cost $75 for adults and $37 for juniors, military and seniors.

Sunday badges will cost $50 for adults and $25 for juniors, military and seniors.