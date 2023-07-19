SAN DIEGO — For 47 years, there’s been a blood drive during San Diego Comi-Con.

It started Wednesday inside the Coronado Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel. It’s called the Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive, after a science-fiction writer prominent in the 70s.

“He wasn’t known for going to conventions, so fans couldn’t get his autograph or photos,” said said Claudine Van Gonka, director of community relations and marketing for the blood drive. “Unfortunately, he came down with an illness that required him to get a blood transfusion. After that, they asked him to come to Comic -Con here in San Diego and said, ‘I will only come if you have a blood drive.’ And 47 years later, here we are.”

Every year, donors walk away with a Comic-Con freebie from the San Diego Blood Bank. This year, all donors will receive a limited-edition “Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” t-shirt.

The real prize, however, is knowing that you have helped to save a life.

Over the past 46 years, donors at Comic-Con have donated more than 62,000 pints of blood, potentially impacting more than 188,000 lives.

The blood drive is happening through Sunday, but there’s still an opportunity to give after Comic-Con through the end of August to snag a limited edition t-shirt.