SAN DIEGO– Comic-Con is finally here, and there is a lot of fun to be had outside the convention center for free.

“As a native San Diegan, it’s a tradition to go to Comic-Con every year. I take pride in this. Even when I can’t get in, I try to put on a little cosplay every year,” said Tray Robinson, San Diego resident.

Whether you have Comic Con tickets or not, the Comic-Con experience is just as fun outside the San Diego Convention Center.

Movie studios, production companies, even video games are transforming businesses in the Gaslamp.

AMC brought New Orleans the Hilton Gaslamp with Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. AMC is highlighting “Interview with a Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches.”

“How you immerse the fans is where we have an incredible cast of storyville residents. Everyone from a tap dancer, piano player, jazz singer, we have our speakeasy. Those characters bring the narrative to life and they interact with all the guests. They hand them special swag and premiums,” said Lauren Collins, AMC Network Vice President of Events and Experiences.

Behind the Convention Center, there are immersive experiences from Adult Swim, FX and Hulu.

Inside of Hulu’s Animayhem is the everything adult animation destination. Fans get a chance to have photo opportunities with props from Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and Futurama.

“It feels absolutely amazing. Everyone who’s come through the line has told us the most amazing feedback because we want to make this a huge experience for fans to come and feel like they’re actually a part of the show and in the show. Even more spectacular we have massive screens over there, and it gives teasers and clips, and Futurama,” said Hulu staff member Nicholas Ahwal.

Fans can take a trip to Paramount The Lodge at the Happy Does bar. Inside the company is featuring props from SpongeBob, Good Burger. The immersive experience had a Special Ops: Lioness game challenges.

Fans did not miss out on some video game action at the Sonic Speed Café. The chili dog restaurant had Sonic’s favorite cuisine with Sonic himself.

“We’re so happy that the SAGA community is so strong, that even though we are outside, there has been long lines every single day,” said Kevin Seo, who manages the Sonic Speed Café. “You have people waiting 45 minutes and they are not even close to the front.”