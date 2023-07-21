SAN DIEGO — Fans of the action franchise, “John Wick,” were in for a special treat on Friday at Comic-Con.

At a packed panel for NBC Universal streaming platform, Peacock, convention-goers got an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming three-part event, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.”

The series will mark the first spin-off for the blockbuster movie franchise, exploring the origin of the iconic hotel for assassins at the centerpiece of the John Wick universe.

Told through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, portrayed by Colin Woodell, the audience will get a glimpse into the world’s version of 1970’s New York City as he navigates a deadly and riveting course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld where he will eventually take his future throne.

THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK — “Night 2” — Pictured: Colin Woodell as Winston Scott — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment)

“For the fans out there, we got you,” director Albert Hughes said of the three-part series during Friday’s panel. “1 is wild. 2 is wild. 3 is crazy.”

Fans of John Wick should expect to be at the edge of their seat throughout the entirety of the enthralling limited series, which sets the tone with a full scene of straight action.

“Yes, we have longer form storytelling,” Hughes continued, “but if you set up something like that early with someone like (our action director), you want to satiate the hardcore John Wick fans right away. Also casual fans that will come and go this is wild, what’s going on here.”

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” also stars Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

“Once you see them in action, there’s gonna be cosplay for years to come,” action director for the event, Larnell Stovall, said during the character about the cast of characters.

Part one of event is set to premiere on Friday, Sep. 22. The next episodes will be released to Peacock on the proceeding Fridays — Sep. 29 and Oct. 6.