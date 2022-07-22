SAN DIEGO — Several A-list comic book creators are joining forces and collaborating their work to make “Comics for Ukraine.”

The idea came from IDW publisher Scott Dunbier, who says he couldn’t believe the devastation that was happening overseas.

“I started calling up friends of mine, for instance, Alex Ross who did that beautiful cover, Walter Simonson who is well known for doing Thor,” he said.

Dunbier says everyone was on board and was not hesitant to create something for the comic book instead has had to turn away people now that the book has surpassed its original page count.

“The comic book community, they really rally behind causes,” Dunbier said.

Mark Evanier, a comic book writer, known for his work on the animated TV series Garfield and Groo the Wanderer also contributed to the book.

“It took about four seconds to decide to do it,” Evanier said.

Evanier says he feels good about this comic.

“We draw silly pictures, we write silly stories sometimes and it’s nice that you have the feeling that the money went to a good cause,” Evanier said.

Comic for Ukraine is raising money for Operation USA, an organization which Evanier suggested to Dunbier.

“It’s a very small charity, they have six employees, very low overhead and all the money goes directly to whoever needs it, and so in this case to Ukrainian refugees,” Dunbier said.

At a panel called “Comics for Ukraine,” Zoop, the crowd staffing platform, helped raise money for the comic book. The organization was able to hand a $100,000 check to Operation USA.

The fundraiser has raised over $157,000 with over 1,266 supporters.