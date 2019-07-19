Skip to content
Comic-Con
Comic-Con 2020 badges sell out in 1 hour
Comic-Con open registration begins
PHOTOS: The best of Comic-Con 2019
Comic-Con blood drive sets new record
PHOTOS: Best costumes of Comic-Con weekend
More Comic-Con Headlines
Last day of Comic-Con sees elaborate costumes, lines at lost and found
‘Black Widow’ cast drops hints about the superhero’s ledger
Natalie Portman to play a female Thor in new Marvel movie
Comic-Con wraps up Sunday after drawing estimated 130K attendees
Mahershala Ali to star in ‘Blade’ for Marvel
Mayor denies Orlando Bloom claim he ran from Comic-Con immigrant storyline
Big stars headline Saturday’s Comic-Con action
What to see Saturday at Comic-Con
‘Game of Thrones’ cast dishes on series finale at Comic-Con
Actor Henry Cavill headlines Comic-Con day 2 panel