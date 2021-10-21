Comic-Con Museum to induct Wonder Woman into Character Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – In celebration of Wonder Woman’s “incredible impact” on popular culture over her 80 years, the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will Thursday induct The DC Comics character into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.

The virtual event will go live at 4 p.m.

“The virtual event will be chock-full of all the things that make Wonder Woman the fan-favorite icon she is,” said David Glanzer, spokesman for San Diego Comic Convention, the parent organization of the Comic-Con Museum. “The induction is also a celebration featuring some very special guests, a look at her history and some wonderfully emotional remembrances.”

Wonder Woman joins past inductees, the caped crusader of justice — Batman — and the beloved ghost-gobbling icon, PAC-MAN.

“Wonder Woman is one of the most enduring feminist icons in fiction, who has paved the way for countless others that have followed in her Amazonian footsteps,” a museum statement read.

