Comic-Con Special Edition badges go on sale Sept. 25: COVID requirements, ticket information

SAN DIEGO — Comic-Con organizers say fans will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test in order to attend the convention this year.

Badges for Comic-Con Special Edition, the first in-person Comic-Con event in two years, go on sale later this month. They will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25. Fans will wait in an online queue for the chance to buy up to three badges, which are $150 for adults to gain 3-day access.

The convention takes place Nov. 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Comic-Con organizers say all attendees will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Rules for what qualifies as an acceptable face covering are available online.

Visitors must also provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of each day of attending Comic-Con Special Edition.

Fans will also have to self-attest that they have not had related symptoms within fourteen days of attending the event, and that they have not been knowingly exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of the coronavirus.

“While San Diego Comic Convention, (“SDCC”) cannot guarantee that its participants will not become infected with COVID-19, SDCC will, at a minimum, comply with all state and local requirements, including, masking, social distancing, limiting attendance, postponing an event and/or cancelling an event, if required,” an entry on the convention’s terms and conditions page reads.

Citing concerns about public health and safety during the pandemic, organizers announced in March that Comic-Con’s July event would once again be held virtually. Comic-Con@Home took place from July 23-25.

Comic-Con typically attracts more than 135,000 people to the Gaslamp District and generates an estimated $147 million for the San Diego economy each year.