SAN DIEGO — Comedian Ramy Youssef is bringing his summer stand-up tour to San Diego this year.

Youssef will be stopping at The Observatory North Park on Thursday, Aug. 3, Live Nation Entertainment officials said in a press release Monday.

Known for his starring role in “Ramy,” Youssef is the creator of the hit Hulu show that is inspired by his own experiences about a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. The 32-year-old comedian won a Golden Globe in 2020 for “Ramy” in the category of “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.”

Youssef also has his own one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings.”

Tickets will be available for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.