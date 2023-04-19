SAN DIEGO — Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has added 28 shows for his The Be Funny Tour, including a stop in San Diego.

Bargatze, who is known for his clean and relatable brand of comedy, will perform at the San Diego Civic Theatre on Sept. 8, a news release said.

The new 2023 show dates come on the heels of the comedian’s sold-out headline show Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets for the 28 new dates, including the San Diego show, go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on April 20 with the code ‘GREATEST’, the news release said.

You can purchase tickets and get information on additional tour dates and locations here.

Bargatze, who was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, has released two stand-up specials on Netflix and performed on the first episode of The Standups.