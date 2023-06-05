SAN DIEGO — Popular internet personality, comedian and actor Matt Rife is headed to San Diego later this year for stand-up comedy show.

The fast-rising comedian will be bringing his cheeky, genuine humor to the San Diego Civic Theatre on Sept. 30 as part of his “ProbleMATTic World Tour.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 6 a.m. through Ticketmaster, before the general sale opens Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

The tour spanning North America, Australia and Europe will be his first major performance series, with more than 100 shows throughout 2023 and 2024 after kicking off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, OR. The full list of tour dates can be found here.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible,” Rife said in a press release. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife previously stopped at San Diego’s comedy hotspot, the Laugh Factory, last December to sold-out crowds. Over a dozen U.S. shows are already sold out, according to Live Nation.

Known for his viral TikTok content, Rife has amassed over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally.

The announcement of the “ProbleMATTIC World Tour” comes on the heels of the release of Rife’s second self-produced YouTube comedy special, “Matthew Steven Rife,” in April — already garnering over 9 million views. His first special, “Only Fans,” was released in 2021.

Rife joins a growing list of comedians to be making stops in America’s Finest City this year, including Brett Goldstein, Ali Wong, Jo Koy and Bert Kreischer.

“Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets,” vice president of Live Nation Comedy Touring Andy Levitt said. “We’re looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world.”