SAN DIEGO — Comedian Jo Koy on Monday announced that his 2023 world tour will include a stop in San Diego.

Jo Koy will perform at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Nov. 4. The show is slated for 8 p.m.

Tickets to the all-ages show will go on sale at noon Thursday, April 6 at AXS.com. Prices will range from $45.50 to $84.50, according to the ticketing website.

The tour announcement comes eight months after Jo Koy’s film “Easter Sunday” hit theaters. The Universal Pictures comedy was praised for its Filipino representation.

The comedian has several Netflix specials, the most recent of which — “Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum” — hit the streaming service last year.