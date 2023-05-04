SAN DIEGO — Comedian Jo Koy announced Thursday that an additional show date in San Diego has been added to his world tour.

The bonus performance, which was scheduled due to high fan demand, will take place at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Pechanga Arena. This will trail his first San Diego tour date set for Nov. 4.

A spokesperson for the entertainer said, “Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.”

You may have seen the comedian on Comedy Central specials or on E!’s late night show “Chelsea Lately.”

Koy has also been featured in Netflix specials, including his most recent called “Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum.” The stand-up skit is still available for viewing for those looking to get a sneak peak of what to expect ahead of his San Diego performances.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for prices ranging between $45.50 and $84.50, according to ticket outlet AXS.

If you’re looking for a local laugh, you now have two options to get in on all the fun.