SAN DIEGO — Gabriel Iglesias, one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians, is coming to San Diego as part of his 2024 “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.”

The Long Beach native, who is the second highest grossing touring comedian, is set to perform at Pechanga Arena on April 18, it was said in a press release Wednesday.

Iglesias is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views, garnering more than 25 million fans on social media. He is one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Most recently, Iglesias starred and executive produced the Netflix original comedy series “Mr. Iglesias,” as well as having two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix called “One Show Fits All” and “Stadium Fluffy.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. PST.

Iglesias’ comedy routine includes a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects from his personal experiences.