SAN DIEGO — Stand-up comedian Daniel Tosh will be making his way to San Diego this fall as part of his 2023 U.S. tour.

Tosh is set to perform at the Balboa Theatre on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Best known for his Comedy Central show Tosh.O, where he provides humorous commentary on viral internet content, the 48-year-old comic is also a producer, writer and actor, starring in the 2012 comedy series as a voice actor in “Brickleberry.”

Tickets, which go on sale to the public on Friday, June 23, are still available. Prices start at $53, including a $3.50 Facility Restoration Fee.

Other well-known comics stopping in San Diego this summer include comedian Ali Wong at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend and SNL’s Colin Jost at Balboa Theatre in September.