SAN DIEGO — Fresh off the heels of the highly-anticipated series finale of “Ted Lasso,” Brett Goldstein is headed to San Diego for a standup comedy show.

The award-winning actor and comedian, who plays Roy Kent in the wholesome Apple TV series, will perform at the San Diego Civic Theatre on Saturday, June 10.

The event is only for guests ages 15 and up, because in typical Roy Kent fashion, there will be a good amount of swearing during the show.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Presale tickets went live Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code “DISCO.”

According to the Civic Theatre’s website, tickets will start at $69.50 for the San Diego show, which includes a $3.50 facility restoration fee.

You can find a full list of upcoming performances at the Civic Theatre here.

Goldstein, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the angry, aging football star Roy Kent, has seen his star rise since “Ted Lasso” began.

He created and wrote the series “Soulmates” and “Shrinking” and had a cameo appearance in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” and is expected to appear in other Marvel Cinematic Universe releases.

Goldstein joins a growing list of high-profile comedians set to take the stage in San Diego in 2023.

Ali Wong will close out her 19-city show with a San Diego show on Sept. 1, Jo Koy has a pair of shows scheduled at Pechanga Arena on Nov. 4 and 5 and Bert Kreischer has a San Diego stop scheduled for his Tops Off World Tour.

The San Diego Civic Theatre is located as 100 3rd Avenue in the heart of downtown San Diego.