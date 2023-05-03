Comedian Bert Kreischer announced he’s extending his Tops Off World Tour with a stop in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Comedian, actor and author Bert Kreischer announced he’s extending his Tops Off World Tour with a stop in San Diego.

The Florida-born entertainer will be bringing all the laughs to Pechanga Arena on Sunday, Oct. 1.

From being called the “Number One Partier in the Nation” by Rolling Stones while attending Florida State University in 1997, Kreischer has found himself on a different list years later — this time ranking on the “Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours.

As explained by a spokesperson for his tour, Kreischer “seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

On March 14th, Kreischer released his fifth stand-up special, “Razzle Dazzle,” on Netflix. His stand-up specials “Secret Time,” “The Machine” and “Hey Big Boy” are also currently streaming on the platform.

Presale tickets begin Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. with the code TOPSOFF. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. For more information and tickets, visit bertbertbert.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.

Ahead of his show in San Diego, Kreischer will make three other stops in the Golden State, including shows Fresno, San Jose and Anaheim.