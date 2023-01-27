SAN DIEGO — Coldplay is adding a second show to their San Diego stop at Snapdragon Stadium later this year, due to an “overwhelming” demand for tickets following the announcement of the band’s return earlier this week.

The band will now be bringing hit songs like “Viva La Vida” to the stadium on both Sept. 27 and 28, as part of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

Tickets for the new concert date will go on sale Monday, Jan. 30th at 10 a.m. on snapdragonstadium.com.

Other performers at the concert are Grammy-award winning artist, H.E.R., and an up-and-coming musician, 070 Shake.

Attendees can expect to see an electric and immersive show filled with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands for the band’s first concert in San Diego since 2017.